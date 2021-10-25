Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) is Invenomic Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Koppers comprises approximately 1.5% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Koppers worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

