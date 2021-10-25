Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Cap of $32.63 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 169.1% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and $1.76 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 35,283,443 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

