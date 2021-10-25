LABS Group (LABS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $573,550.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 13% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $573,550.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00070137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00103052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,653.77 or 0.99827931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.66 or 0.06702579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021528 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

