L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. 75,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
