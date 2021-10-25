Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $919.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

