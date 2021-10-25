Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $26.87 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Lamden has a total market cap of $26.87 million and $913,214.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

