Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 772.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 677.60 ($8.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 496.25 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.80.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37). Also, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

