Landshare Price Tops $2.90 (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004627 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $274,132.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,118 coins and its circulating supply is 886,424 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.