Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

LSTR opened at $174.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

