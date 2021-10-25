Lawrence R. Dickerson Sells 1,518 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $22,147.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

