Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,944 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of LGACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

