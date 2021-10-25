Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDX. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.66.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

