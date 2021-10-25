Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.17 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of TowneBank worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

