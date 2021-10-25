Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

