Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,718 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 85,905 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 21.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.