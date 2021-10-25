Legal & General Group Plc Sells 54,421 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,421 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 283,968 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.85 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.