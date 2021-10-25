Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,869 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

