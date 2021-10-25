Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of SMART Global worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in SMART Global by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of SGH opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $5,338,101. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

