Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $47.39 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.