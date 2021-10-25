LendingClub (LC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LC stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300 in the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LendingClub stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

