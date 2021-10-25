Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,985.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,796.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.64 or 0.06746643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.64 or 0.00311540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $623.07 or 0.00992209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00459309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00275103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00244286 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

