LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 344.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.90.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

