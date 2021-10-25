Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,137,000 after buying an additional 153,541 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $176.05 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.94.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.