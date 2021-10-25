Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. restated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,358.22 ($43.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,627.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,514.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

