Lightning Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Lightning has a market cap of $46.82 million and $2.05 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00209441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.