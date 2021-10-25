LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Financial Contrast

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.37 -$3.18 million ($0.11) -17.73 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.87 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.93

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 81.20%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.28% -8.23% -6.04% Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57%

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

