Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNN opened at $145.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

