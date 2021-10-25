Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $10.68 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $225.00 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day moving average is $351.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.