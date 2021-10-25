Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.58. 102,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,603,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
