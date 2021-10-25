Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.58. 102,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,603,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.