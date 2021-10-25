LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $71.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

