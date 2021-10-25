loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LDI stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

