Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,638 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,499. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

