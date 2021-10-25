Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,956 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

