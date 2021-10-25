Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 161,038 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,038 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. IV accounts for approximately 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 227.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 364,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $212,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

