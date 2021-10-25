Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 22,579 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,961. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

