Loop Capital Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.23 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 57,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

