Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.25

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 3909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

