Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $5,305.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.00309870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

