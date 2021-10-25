LPL Financial LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $201.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

