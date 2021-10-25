LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

