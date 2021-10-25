LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $213.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

