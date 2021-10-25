LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.85% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $107.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

