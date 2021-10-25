Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $15.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 72.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.32. 4,609,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,542. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.