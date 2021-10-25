M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MHO stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08.
MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
