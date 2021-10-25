M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M/I Homes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

