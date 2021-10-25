Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
PEP opened at $159.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.