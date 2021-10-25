Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $159.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

