Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,865 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after buying an additional 165,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 386,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,680,000 after buying an additional 124,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $572.36 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $624.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.22. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $692.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.