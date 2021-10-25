Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 3,533 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $52,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

