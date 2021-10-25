Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,941 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ENI were worth $50,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

