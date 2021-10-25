Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $53,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.