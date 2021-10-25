Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.46% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

